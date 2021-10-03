Philippine President announces retirement from politics

Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently Mayor of Davao, the Philippines’ third-largest city, and filed on October 2 to contest the role again. She has previously said she would not run for national office next year.
“Today, I announce my retirement from politics,” Duterte was cited by Reuters as saying as he accompanied his ally Senator Christopher “Bong” Go of the ruling PDP-Laban party to register Go’s candidacy for Vice President in next year’s election.
But political analysts were sceptical, noting that last-minute changes were still possible, as in 2015 when Duterte entered the presidential election race at the eleventh hour and won by a huge margin.
Duterte, 76, had been expected to run for the No. 2 job, a plan most Filipinos oppose as violating the spirit of the constitution, which sets a one-term limit for the president to stop power being abused./.
