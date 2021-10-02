People travelling in HCM City must show QR code, or paper certifying vaccination or COVID-19 recovery

People travel on Cộng Hòa Street after HCM City relaxed social distancing measures on October 1. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình

HCM CITY — People travelling in HCM City must show a QR code from the mobile app VNEID for online health declarations and from either the Y tế HCM (HCM City Health) or Sổ sức khỏe điện tử (Electronic Health Records) apps that certify vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, according to the city Department of Transport.

These apps are being used until the mobile PC-COVID app, which is now in the beta stage, is officially launched.

The PC-COVID app will cover many functions such as online health declarations, contact tracing, and users' information on vaccinations and recent COVID-19 tests from other existing apps in Việt Nam.

If no QR codes are available, people travelling in the city can show papers that certify vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 within the last six months.

The department will allow buses to resume operating based on travel demand in each area from October 5.

Taxi companies can register 20 per cent of their total vehicles for use and tourist transport companies can register 30 per cent of their total vehicles for use.

Transport companies with vehicles transporting under nine people and using IT apps are allowed to register 10 per cent of their total vehicles for use.

Also allowed are vehicles serving tourism programmes of the city Department of Tourism, people's committees in districts and Thủ Đức City, transport for the health sector, and transport of workers and experts.

The Department of Transport will issue an identification paper with QR codes for vehicles that are registered to operate.

Passenger transport services with motorbikes are not allowed to operate.

Bình Khánh and Cát Lái ferry stations in the city have resumed operation.

Goods transport vehicles from provinces to or through the city are required to have identification papers with QR codes.

People travelling from provinces to HCM City for disease treatment, except for emergency cases, are required to have a paper which certifies a negative test for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours as well as transfer papers from hospitals in provinces, or papers from hospitals in the city or registration information provided by city hospitals.

They can travel by coach, ship, train, or by car from provinces to the city for health examination and treatment.

People from provinces returning to the city are required to have papers showing residential or working addresses in the city such as permanent residence books or ID cards.

They also must have certification of a COVID-19 negative test within the previous 72 hours. Moreover, they need to show papers from people's committees in their provinces or HCM City Department of Transport that allow them to go to the city.

Drivers who transport severely ill patients, pregnant women, people who are going to consulates in the city for interviews before going abroad, and other emergency cases, need to show papers certifying recovery from COVID-19 within the last six months, vaccination, and valid negative test as well as papers from the people's committee in their provinces or HCM City Department of Transport that show they are allowed to travel.

People going abroad are permitted to travel to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. VNS