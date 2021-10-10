Party chief meets Hà Nội’s voters ahead of 15th NA’s second meeting

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng met with Ba Đình District’s voters on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng met voters in Hà Nội's districts of Ba Đình, Đống Đa, and Hai Bà Trưng, both online and offline, in preparation for the second session of the 15th National Assembly.

At the event, voters voiced their opinions about the fight against the pandemic, social welfare for residents, measures to remove difficulties faced by enterprises, and revising policies for socio-economic development.

In response, the Party leader said the impacts of COVID-19 have been enormous but with the determined leadership and the support of the people, the pandemic response has brought positive results. Many of the country's important activities were still being held despite the pandemic.

The entire people upheld the tradition of patriotism, solidarity and mutual support, and the country's profile and strength continue to be consolidated in the hardest of times, Trọng noted.

As the pandemic remains complicated, he stressed the need for unity, staying vigilant and focusing on economic development, maintaining political security, social safety and order.

He urged voters and people to continue to closely follow the situation, supervise the authorities' activities, and offer timely suggestions to the Party and State, helping officials fulfil their assigned tasks.

The leader said that the upcoming nationwide conference disseminating the Resolution adopted by the fourth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee will focus on socio-economic development, building and rectification of the Party and the entire political system.

The whole Party will step up the fight against idiocentrism, and not only corruption, but also vice and ideology deviations, he said.

He also affirmed his absolute trust in the leaders and people of Hà Nội. With their heroic tradition, he believed that the capital city would become an example for other localities across the country to follow. — VNS