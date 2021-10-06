Party Central Committee’s meeting discuss socio-economic development

Delegates attend the fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee continued in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — The fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee continued in Hà Nội on Tuesday with a focus on socio-economic development and fighting corruption in the Party.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the meeting in the morning, during which reports were presented on the implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development plan and on the socio-economic development plan for 2022.

Party members evaluated the State's budget spending in 2022 and discussed budget estimates for 2022. They also talked about the State's financial plan for the 2022-24 period, and the postponement of the salary policy reform under Resolution No 27, issued during the 7th Plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee.

Results of past COVID-19 prevention and control efforts were also part of the discussion, and so were the missions and future directions for the fight against the pandemic.

In the afternoon, the committee discussed a report on the five-year implementation of Resolution No 4, issued in 2016 by the 12th Party Central Committee, on Party building and rectification. They also went over a set of regulations on what Party members can't do.

The Politburo gave feedback and comments on the issues discussed.— VNS