Party Central Committee’s meeting discuss socio-economic development

HÀ NỘI — The fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee continued in Hà Nội on Tuesday with a focus on socio-economic development and fighting corruption in the Party.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the meeting in the morning, during which reports were presented on the implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development plan and on the socio-economic development plan for 2022.
Party members evaluated the State's budget spending in 2022 and discussed budget estimates for 2022. They also talked about the State's financial plan for the 2022-24 period, and the postponement of the salary policy reform under Resolution No 27, issued during the 7th Plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee.
Results of past COVID-19 prevention and control efforts were also part of the discussion, and so were the missions and future directions for the fight against the pandemic.
In the afternoon, the committee discussed a report on the five-year implementation of Resolution No 4, issued in 2016 by the 12th Party Central Committee, on Party building and rectification. They also went over a set of regulations on what Party members can't do.
The Politburo gave feedback and comments on the issues discussed.— VNS
- 2019 Economic Development Wishes For Indiana
- Westfield Names Economic Development Manager
- Mexican president-elect, Trump agree boosting economic development in Mexico and Central America can stem illegal migration
- Sales tax dispute fails to upend economic development deal with Chamber
- Noblesville Hires Assistant Economic Development Director
- Op-Ed: Economic Development Corporations Express Opposition of Ballot Measure 1
- City committee to discuss displacement and gentrification in Rox.
- St. John Parish administrator up for top job at north Baton Rouge economic development district
- The New Economic Development Paradigm
- After GOP's Offense at Kavanaugh Hearing, Democrats Bring Fury to Committee Meeting
- Holcomb Set For Economic Development Announcement
- Medical marijuana, economic development on County Commission agenda
- North Baton Rouge economic development agency close to hiring new director
- Economic development, board members top wish list for reformed Carrick council
- Senate Judiciary Committee meets on Brett Kavanaugh confirmation -- live updates
- Google CEO to meet with Trump economic adviser
- Blue economy can be engine of Africa’s economic growth if well utilized, says Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)’s Adejumobi
- Nevada GOED Board Approves Eight Companies to Create 167 Jobs, Expands Workforce Development Program in Ely and Reno
- Chinese Communist Party Expels Former General After He Committed Suicide
- Vietnam nominates Communist Party chief to become president
Party Central Committee’s meeting discuss socio-economic development have 407 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.