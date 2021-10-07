Party Central Committee’s meeting discusses Party building

The fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee continues its third working day in Hà Nội on Wednesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Discussing the results of the five-year implementation of a Resolution on enhancing Party building was high on the agenda in the third working day of the fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The 12th Party Central Committee's Resolution No 04-NQ/TW on strengthening Party building and rectification, preventing and driving back degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle, manifestations of "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" among members, as well as regulations on taboos by Party members was issued on October 30, 2016.

The session was chaired by Politburo member Võ Văn Thưởng, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.

The Politburo gave feedback and comments on the issues discussed. —VNS