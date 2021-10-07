Party Central Committee’s meeting discusses Party building

HÀ NỘI — Discussing the results of the five-year implementation of a Resolution on enhancing Party building was high on the agenda in the third working day of the fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday.
The 12th Party Central Committee's Resolution No 04-NQ/TW on strengthening Party building and rectification, preventing and driving back degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle, manifestations of "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" among members, as well as regulations on taboos by Party members was issued on October 30, 2016.
The session was chaired by Politburo member Võ Văn Thưởng, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.
The Politburo gave feedback and comments on the issues discussed. —VNS
- 13th National Party Congress:Stepping up renewal process, rapid and sustainable
- National development measures proposed at 13th National Party Congress
- National Party Congress discusses personnel affairs
- 13th National Party Congress: Stepping up renewal process, rapid and sustainable national development
- Draft documents on Party building and national development debated at 13th Congress
- National Party Congress to finish early
- Việt Nam focus on digital transformation and administrative reform
- Vietnamese communist party wraps up 13th national congress
- GLOBALink| Vietnamese communist party wraps up 13th national congress
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 26
- China highlights outcome of Manmohan’s visit
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 29
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS JANUARY 29
- What will Kim Jong Un do next?
- VIETNAM NEWS FEBRUARY 4
- VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 27
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS JANUARY 27
- Conservative conference opens, and David Cameron's interview with Andrew Marr: Politics live blog
- The Iowa Caucus Is Supposed To Tell A Story About America. He’s Still Trying To Figure Out What It Meant.
- Mekong Delta: A 35-year miracle change of Vietnam’s rice bowl
Party Central Committee's meeting discusses Party building have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.