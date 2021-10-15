Over 80% of industrial firms resume operations in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — Nearly 1,400 firms, or over 80 per cent of those operating in 31 industrial parks in the southern province of Đồng Nai, have resumed operations, according to the provincial Industrial Zones Authority.
Due to COVID-19, many businesses had to scale down or suspended production. However, since the end of September, nearly 1,400 firms have resumed operations, drawing more than 334,000 workers back to work or 54 per cent of the total number of labourers at the local industrial parks.
The authority said the province prioritised vaccinating workers and issued many documents to help enterprises ease difficulties and recover production. It is forecast that in the fourth quarter of this year, firms in Đồng Nai will stabilise their production and obtain more export orders.
Lê Văn Danh, deputy head of the authority, said thanks to the local effective implementation of social security, the majority of migrant workers had stayed in the province.
Most enterprises in the industrial zones had solid financial capacity, therefore, the production recovery would take place quickly and smoothly, he added. — VNS
