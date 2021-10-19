Over 136,000 tonnes of rice from national reserve distributed during pandemic

HÀ NỘI — Over 136,300 tonnes of free rice was distributed from the national reserve to people affected by the pandemic between August 16 to October 8, The General Department of State Reserves has announced.
HCM City received over 71,000 tonnes of free rice to help thousands of people facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 4,000 tonnes were distributed in southern provinces and cities.
Meanwhile, 4,118 tonnes of rice were given to Bình Phước, Bạc Liêu and Sóc Trăng provinces, and 1,847 tonnes of rice were given to Quảng Nam and Quảng Ngãi provinces
Between September 20 to September 22, the State Reserve Department in the North Central Highlands region allocated 209 tonnes of rice to support 13,925 people across 10 districts of Gia Lai Province.
The State Reserve Departments have been cooperating closely with local authorities to deliver the rice to people in need as soon as possible.
According to the General Department of State Reserves, the timely provision of food from the national reserve has been one of the most important responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính agreed to a proposal to use rice from the national reserve to support people in pandemic-hit localities.— VNS
