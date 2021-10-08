One million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in Việt Nam

A medical worker prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in an inoculation drive for pregnant women for Hà Nội in early September, from the shipments Việt Nam received from its procurement order with the US company. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — The US has sent another million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam, the US Agency for International Development announced.

A batch of 608,400 doses arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City late Thursday night, while a shipment of 397,800 doses were delivered to Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội early Friday morning.

The latest shipments brought the total donations from the US Government to Việt Nam to over 8.5 million, making the US the biggest vaccine donor to Việt Nam.

USAID stressed that the vaccines came with no strings attached and more donations are expected in the coming days.

"This shipment is the example of our commitment to Việt Nam in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Nearly 51.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Portal. Only 13 million people have been given two doses. — VNS