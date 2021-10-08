One million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The US has sent another million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam, the US Agency for International Development announced.
A batch of 608,400 doses arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City late Thursday night, while a shipment of 397,800 doses were delivered to Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội early Friday morning.
The latest shipments brought the total donations from the US Government to Việt Nam to over 8.5 million, making the US the biggest vaccine donor to Việt Nam.
USAID stressed that the vaccines came with no strings attached and more donations are expected in the coming days.
"This shipment is the example of our commitment to Việt Nam in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.
Nearly 51.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Portal. Only 13 million people have been given two doses. — VNS
- Việt Nam launches national digital map data platform and humanitarian information system
- Facebook debuts US blood donation tool, its latest public health move
- Merck's HPV vaccine: Effective usage down but sales up
- GlaxoSmithKline rolls out pneumococcal vaccine in Kenya
- The Morning Briefing: Vaccinations, research
- Not Pfizer? No problem. You can fund science research too
- Samsung to donate $33m to MERS research
- Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Donate $1 Million to Help Syrian Refugees
- Samsung donates 3,000 smartphones to help Ebola fight
- Health sector spends record-breaking $200 million on U.S. election
- Lobby pushing for Australian piracy crackdown donates millions
- British software developer donates 'up to £1 million' to The National Museum of Computing
- Big business turns to the crowd for advice -- and donations
- Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus arrive April 13
- Start-ups seek high-quality, innovative solutions
- A winner of a chicken dinner from the southwestern region
- Prudence Foundation and AVPN Announce Winners of Inaugural Disaster Tech Innovation Competition
- Regional hospital management forum opens in Hà Nội
- ASVDA Startup Ecosystem Forum at InnoVEX 2019 to Create a New stage for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and International Connections
- Open air, connectivity among keys to tourism development in central region
One million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in Việt Nam have 384 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.