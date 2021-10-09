Old couple cook meals for the poor

Nguyễn Thị My, a 70-year-old woman, from Bình Thạnh District, is busy cooking in the kitchen. — Photo zing.vn

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Thị My, a 70-year-old woman, from Bình Thạnh District, HCM City, gets up very early to prepare vegetarian meals for people in difficult circumstances.

She and her husband have undertaken this charity work for many years but have been really busy for more than a week.

At 3am every morning, while everyone is still asleep, she gets up and starts preparing 100 free vegetarian meals.

After cooking, her husband, 85, helps her put the rice in boxes and put them on a table in front of their house for people to pick up.

The meals are ready to serve from 9am to 1pm.

Recently, volunteers from the local youth union have offered to help the old couple cooking meals.

“They are old so we want to help them. We cook together and deliver meals to needy people. We feel very happy and will continue to do this work,” Nguyễn Đức Chung, a member of the Youth Union in Bình Thạnh District, told online newspaper Zing news .

On Monday, the city’s Red Cross asked her to cook 150 meals for people who were getting ready to return home to the Mekong Delta.

“Young people help us a lot. We could not cook 150 meals without their support,” My said.

My said that three years ago, she lived in Cần Thơ Province.

Her children sent her money to go to HCM City for medical treatment for her back.

After the examination, she decided not to have surgery and instead poured the money into charity work.

“I also decided to live in HCM City with my husband in a rented house and sold some traditional cakes at home to earn a living here,” My said.

Then she switched to selling vegetarian meals and began her charity work by offering free meals to people in difficulties.

My’s 85-year-old husband prepares free rice boxes for the poor. — Photo zing.vn

During social distancing, she used her own money to cook vegetarian meals for the poor and only stopped cooking when the city was under lockdown.

“This work is so hard. You can’t do it if you’re not dedicated to your work. Sometimes I am tired but always try to do it because I think many people need my meals,” said My.

Their landlord has also helped the old couple by not taking rent for more than four months.

“Even though it’s a free meal but I always have to put my heart into it and cook it well.”

Last week, her children urged her to return home in Cần Thơ Province as the city eased lockdown.

She packed up all her belongings to get ready to go home and she also has no money left for the charity work.

But she was unable to return home because many people know about her charity work and they bring rice, vegetables and necessities to support her cooking.

“Many people support me. They bring rice and other food to my house. They hope I can cook more meals for more people in need. I will stay here and continue my work. I can’t betray everyone’s trust,” said My. — VNS