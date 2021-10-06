Nominations for 14th “Bui Xuan Phai: For Love of Hanoi” Awards announced

Accordingly, there are three nominations for the Work Prize. They are the book and photo exhibition "Hanoi 1967-1975" by photographer Thomas Billhardt, the set of books "Thang Long Kinh ky – Ke cho" by Nguyen Huy Thang and Nguyen Quoc Tin, and the book "Tay choi" by Mai Lam.

The Idea Prize sees four nominations, including the project on rebuilding the architecture of Dien Huu – One Pillar Pagoda by virtual reality technology; the idea of building an underground highway and renovating the To Lich River into a historical, cultural and spiritual park; and the Red River urban subdivision planning project, and the idea of turning old factories into creative spaces in Hanoi.

Three other nominations have been named for the Job Prize. They are the Hanoi creative space design contest, the "Hanoi is…" drawing contest and the series of activities of the "Hanoi Rethink" project, and the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and efforts of the city's COVID-19 prevention and control forces.

The only nomination for and also the winner of the Grand Prize is kept secret. The prize is the most important award granted to an individual who has devoted his or her life to the development of Hanoi and has a career that is strongly connected to the capital.

The awards were initiated in 2008 by the The Thao & Van Hoa daily and Bui Xuan Phai's family. The awards have been organized annually by the Hanoi People's Committee and sponsored by the The Thao & Van Hoa newspaper and Bui Xuan Phai Fund to honor painter Bui Xuan Phai (1920-1988), a founder of modern art in Vietnam.

The Grand Prize of the 13th Bui Xuan Phai– For Love of Hanoi Awards went to music composer Phu Quang for his renowned and immortal songs about the capital city.

Source: VNA