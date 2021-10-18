Ninth ASEAN ministerial meeting on disaster management held

During the meetings, ASEAN and partners reaffirmed commitments to fostering cooperation in improving resilience to disasters in the region. They also commended the successful launch and ongoing progress of the ADDMER for the 2021-2025 period.

The meetings noted with satisfaction several achievements, including the endorsement and launch of the ASEAN Disaster Resilience Outlook: Preparing for a Future Beyond 2025, the Web-based Monitoring and Evaluation System of the AADMER Work Program 2021-2025; the recommendation report of the ASEAN Mapping Exercise to Promote Synergy with Other Relevant ASEAN Sectorial Bodies, ASEAN Centers, and Entities Adopted 2 Associated with ASEAN on Disaster Management, the ASEAN-U.N. Joint Strategic Plan of Action on Disaster Management (JSPADM) IV 2021- 2025, the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on Adaptation to Drought (ARPA-AD) 2021-2025, and the ASEAN Regional Framework on Protection, Gender and Inclusion in Disaster Management 2021-2025.

They charted out strategic orientations to full and effective implementation of the AADMER Work Program 2021-2025, advancing the ASEAN Declaration on "One ASEAN, One Response," as well as realizing 2025 ASEAN Vision on Disaster Management.

On the occasion, ASEAN also held the AMMDM Plus with dialogue countries China and Japan, during which they once again affirmed the resolve to boost cooperation to improve their resilience to disasters and mitigate their risks in the region.

Earlier, the 39th Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM), the second ACDM Plus China Meeting, the second ACDM Plus Japan Meeting, the first ACDM Plus Korea Meeting, and the 16th Joint Task Force on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (JTF-HADR) were also held.

Source: VNA