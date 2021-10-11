Nghe An province’s pandemic prevention and control inspected

Concluding the inspection, Major General Nguyen Anh Tuan praised efforts of Nghe An's armed forces in combating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past time.
As the COVID-19 pandemic is still developing complicatedly, the general asked the Nghe An provincial Military Command to thoroughly embrace directives on pandemic prevention and control and continue taking strict and synchronous measures to contain SARS-CoV-2. He urged the province's armed forces to focus on information dissemination to mobilize troops and locals to strictly observe pandemic prevention and control regulations while closely maintaining combat readiness.
Major General Nguyen Anh Tuan also requested the provincial military command to closely follow the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and predict the number of local people coming back from Southern localities, so as to prepare different response scenarios and make timely recommendation to the provincial people's committee to receive and quarantine citizens as regulated.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Most cancers in our world pandemic are preventable -- here's how
- Next flu pandemic 'a matter of when, not if,' says WHO
- Vietnam focuses on natural calamity control
- “Dirty” food needs to be controlled when Tết approaches
- US recognises pangasius quality control system
- 'There's NO respect, staff have lost control': Pupils and parents tell of brutal mob rule at Birmingham school as teachers plan second strike over knife fears and escalating violence
- US recognizes Vietnam’s food safety control system as equivalent
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection: Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors, Treatment And Prevention
- US recognises Vietnam’s pangasius quality control system
- Experts push national tobacco control rules
- Spotlight: Immersed in grief, Vietnam mulls over preventing relapse of migrant death tragedy
- Coherix Launches Predator3D™ GlassMaster™ Pro For Glass Urethane Inspection and Process Control
- Syria's Khan Shaykhun Village Safe for OPCW Group to Inspect - Moscow
- HCM City helps neighbouring provinces improve food quality
- Syrian Army Arrive in Northwestern Provinces to Repel Nusra Attacks - Reports
- Measures sought to prevent natural disasters in northern mountainous region
- Ahead of IND vs BAN cricket match, efforts to control dust in Delhi stadium
- Syria's Assad says Kurdish controlled northeast Syria must return to state authority
- 'Out of control': prison watchdog warns of synthetic drug crisis
- Houston-area flood control projects proceed after Harvey
Nghe An province’s pandemic prevention and control inspected have 356 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.