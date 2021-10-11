New technology improves rattan, bamboo products

The Do Xuyen rattan and bamboo craft village is renowned for its unique production methods and products. In particular, lacquer bamboo trays made by Do Xuyen are used as worship utensils at households, temples, pagodas, shrines, and communal houses.

Handicraft production in the Do Xuyen rattan and bamboo craft village

Production in the village is a joint venture between the LV & Oriental Pearl Company Limited and Do Xuyen Cooperative. The company is in charge of market access and investment in input materials, while the cooperative produces orders, controls product quality and gathers products. Village households make products according to orders.

Previously, inadequate infrastructure and outdated equipment made it impossible for the village to apply advanced technology, such as new painting and lacquer technologies, and mechanize production, resulting in low productivity and poor product design. As a result, Do Xuyen failed to develop new products and only 15 production establishments, one cooperative and one company were operational.

Considering assistance for Do Xuyen as part of its rural area development effort, from December 2019 to December 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development conducted a project to help the Do Xuyen rattan and bamboo craft village apply advanced equipment and technology, develop branding and production, expand domestic and foreign markets, and improve infrastructure, worker skills, production capacity and product quality.

The project enabled Do Xuyen to procure and use advanced complete paint spray systems, double-sided polishers and product forming machines.

Particularly, the project helped ease environmental pollution in the village, including the construction of central rattan and bamboo soaking ponds with wastewater treatment systems. The pond water was treated before being discharged into the environment.

The project has contributed to the conservation and development of the Do Xuyen bamboo craft village that was in a danger of disappearing. It has promoted the development of new rural areas by helping villagers develop production, improve incomes and protect the environment. Do Xuyen's products have been recognized as four-star OCOP (one commune one product) products.

Hai Linh