New music video promotes environment protection

Singers including top 5 Miss Universe 2018 H’Hen Niê performed in newly released music video by Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. — Photo Environment and Natural Resources’ Media Centre

HÀ NỘI — Numerous artists have starred in a music video released by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in response to the Clean Up The World campaign.

The video features singers Đông Nhi, Ông Cao Thắng, Trọng Hiếu, Trung Quân, and top 5 Miss Universe H’ hen Niê.

“The video by the ministry is meaningful,” said singer Đông Nhi.

“I hope that the video will encourage people to work together in environment protection making it greener and cleaner.”

Entitled Việt Nam Hướng Về Chiến Dịch Trái Đất (Việt Nam Towards Earth Campaign), the video was released on Tuesday night on Youtube, Facebook and Yeah1 Music and got nearly 30,000 views by the next morning.

The video was produced by the ministry’s Environment and Natural Resources Media Centre aiming to convey messages and raising public awareness of the meaning, role and responsibility of environmental protection in socio-economic development; stepping up activities to promote environmental protection, sustainable development, disaster reduction and climate change adaptation in the "new normal".

The video was released as a part of the activities held virtually in Hà Nội, the northern provinces of Bắc Giang and Thái Bình, and the central provinces of Thanh Hóa and Quảng Nam.

The campaign was organised globally for the first time in 1993. It has become one of the annual international environmental events with the participation of hundreds of millions of people in more than 130 countries around the world.

The campaign calls on organisations, businesses, individuals and the entire community to participate in activities to improve and protect the environment; collect, treat, and recycle waste; and refuse to use disposable plastic products and hard-to-degrade plastic bags. — VNS`