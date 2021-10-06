New headache as shops spring up outside HCM City wholesale markets

Unauthorised shops sprang up in HCM City in June though authorities tried to crack down on them to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is again grappling with this problem, this time outside its three wholesale markets, since they entertain shoppers without insisting on pandemic prevention measures. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HCM CITY — HCM City has instructed Thủ Đức City and districts 8 and Hóc Môn to prevent unauthorised shops from operating near wholesale markets since it makes it hard to ensure pandemic prevention measures are followed.

Hawkers have been found putting up temporary stalls outside the three wholesale markets to sell agriculture produce in violation of regulations.

Since October 1, when the city begun to gradually reopen, more shoppers have been visiting these shops. Many do not comply with regulations such as furnishing COVID-19 green cards to prove their immunity.

The Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper quoted some of the hawkers as saying they thought they could freely sell on the streets since restrictions have been lifted.

Inspection by local authorities has admittedly been lax.

But with the wholesale markets requiring strict pandemic prevention measures like being vaccinated against and tested for COVID, or having to register, people prefer to shop outside them.

Thủ Đức City and districts 8 and Hóc Môn have been told to put a stop to the transport and sale of goods at these places together with the police and other relevant authorities, and set up cameras to monitor the areas.

The Market Surveillance Agency has been instructed to deal with shops operating without permits or certification.

As of Sunday 16 out of 234 traditional markets in the city had been allowed to reopen, with most of their shopkeepers having got two COVID-19 vaccine shots and the managements ensuring social distancing.

District administrations are working on reopening more markets safely. VNS