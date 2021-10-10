New daily COVID-19 cases drop by nearly 1,000

The first commercial flight from Hà Nội to HCM City took off on Sunday afternoon after a long suspension. VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI – A total of 3,528 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Sunday, 999 cases fewer than the day before.

Among the new cases, fifteen were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 1,211 new infections were detected in the community.

HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections at 1,067, followed by Bình Dương (782) and Đồng Nai (662).

Just one new case was reported in Hà Nội.

The other cases were detected in An Giang (128), Bình Thuận (109), Kiên Giang (94), Long An (77), Tiền Giang (64), Tây Ninh (59), Cà Mau (48), Cần Thơ (41), Khánh Hòa (40), Đồng Tháp (39), Bạc Liêu (38), Hậu Giang (30), Trà Vinh (29), Gia Lai (25), Hà Nam (22), Hà Giang (18), Bình Phước (16), Thanh Hóa (14), Quảng Trị (14), Quảng Ngãi (12), Bến Tre (12), Ninh Thuận (12), Đắk Nông (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bình Định (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (6), Phú Yên (5), Vĩnh Phúc (5), Quảng Nam (3), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Hải Dương (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Lai Châu (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Sơn La (1), and Kon Tum (1).

Việt Nam's total caseload now stands at 839,662, of which 835,036 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that began in late April.

There were also 113 COVID related deaths announced in HCM City (82), Bình Dương (12), Ninh Thuận (6), Long An (4), Đồng Nai (3), Tây Ninh (1), Bình Phước (1), Đắk Nông (1), Đắk Lắk (1), Cà Mau (1), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1).

Việt Nam's COVID-19 death toll is now 20,555, or 2.4 per cent of the total cases.

More than 5,000 patients nationwide are in serious condition, according to the Ministry of Health's report, with 668 requiring invasive ventilation and 22 on life support (ECMO).

A further 21,398 patients were given the all-clear on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 782,199.

Seven out of 63 provinces and cities have not detected new infections in the last 14 days. They are Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Hòa Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, and Thái Bình.

A total of 53,231,969 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam to date, with 14,972,533 people fully inoculated. — VNS