Nearly 1 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be allocated across the nation

Nearly 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine will be allocated nationwide. Photo dantri.com.vn

HÀ NỘI – The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has issued a decision on the distribution of 992,160 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines were purchased using the State Budget.

Hà Nội’s Centre of Disease Control (CDC) will receive more than 600,000 doses, followed by HCM City's CDC with 131,000 doses, Đồng Nai Province with 99,000 doses and Bình Dương Province with 175,000 doses.

Eighteen universities and hospitals in Hà Nội will receive 77,000 doses, of which the Lung Hospital will get most with 10,500 doses, followed by Bạch Mai Hospital with over 9,000 doses.

The police will receive 18,000 doses while the military will get more than 23,000 doses.

This is the 55th COVID-19 vaccine allocation by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry has asked vaccination units to organise the administration of these newly arrived shots immediately, to ensure vaccines are put to use as swiftly and effectively as possible.

So far, Việt Nam had received more than 61 million doses of different kinds of vaccines.

By the evening of October 5, 47 million of these doses have been administered; 35 million doses were the first shots, and more than 11.6 million people have now received both shots.

From October to December this year, Việt Nam will receive more vaccines and so the Ministry of Health has asked localities to push injections for persons over 18, especially giving priority to people aged over 50.

Localities need to mobilise all resources for the vaccination drive including public and private healthcare, hospitals and clinics as well as fixed and mobile vaccination sites. VNS