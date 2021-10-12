Naval troops care for needy people and comrade

Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau received the support.

Over the past time, there have been many political and social organizations, as well as sponsors donating cash to help the city in the COVID-19 fight. The noble deed of the Saigon Newport Corporation contributed to assisting the local Party Organization, authorities and people in soon expelling the disease.

On the same day, in Phuoc Long A ward, Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City, authorized by the Naval Region 2 Command, its training center held a ceremony to inaugurate and hand over a comrade house to Captain Nguyen Thi Kim Xuyen, a non-commissioned officer of the center.

After nearly four months of construction, the house was completed as scheduled with a total area of 100 square meters. The total construction cost was nearly VND 500 million, including VND 80 million donated by the region.

Source: Baohaiquan

Transalted by Song Anh