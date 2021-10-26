National strategic dialogue between Việt Nam and WEF to take place on October 29

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and World Economic Forum Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab will co-chair the national strategic dialogue between Việt Nam and WEF on Friday.

The event with the theme “Enhancing public-private partnership: Key motivation for comprehensive recovery and inclusive, sustainable development and innovation” will take place in the form of a videoconference.

This is the first time that a national strategic dialogue will take place between Việt Nam and WEF. The discussion is important in the context of moving towards living safely with COVID-19 safely and promoting economic recovery.

This is also an opportunity for investors to directly discuss with the Prime Minister the Government’s economic goals for the term 2021-2026, and a chance to expand business in Việt Nam. Investors will offer suggestions about how to promote and take advantage of investment and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

WEF President Borge Brende will be joined in the event by leaders of Việt Nam’s ministries and some 50 international corporations and enterprises. VNS