National single app for COVID-19 control PC-COVID debuts

Smartphone users who already installed Bluezone can update the app to PC-Covid with full functions.
PC-COVID will become the single app for all COVID-19 prevention and control activities in the country. It has been added with all functions of the previously-launched apps such as VHD, Bluezone and NCOVI.
Particularly, the PC-COVID provides the "COVID-19 card" to users who have fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from COVID-19, enabling them to travel and join social activities in the new normal period.
A QR code included in the app will serve as a single personal code used in all apps and platforms related to pandemic prevention and control.
A representative from the Ministry of Information and Communications said detailed requirements for green, yellow and red COVID-19 cards will be issued by the Ministry of Health.
Major functions of the app include showing "COVID-19 card" status, making health declarations, searching for COVID-19 vaccination information and testing results, supporting movement tracking, indicating map of risks and providing news on overall pandemic prevention and control strategy.
However, the app will not replace the "So suc khoe dien tu" (electronic health records) app, which serves long-term overall medical activities of users.
Source: VNA
- The Best PC Gaming Controller in 2017
- FIFA 19 vs PES 2019: Which Is Better?
- Wednesday's Best Deals: PC Storage, Logitech Gear, Bean Boots, and More
- Microsoft: Windows 10 devices open to 'full compromise' from Huawei PC driver
- Wednesday's Best Deals: PlayStation Classic, $19 Fossil Wallets, Protein Powder, and More
- PureOS: One Linux for both PCs and smartphones
- Microsoft is preparing to test Android app-mirroring on Windows 10
- Xbox parental controls: console, Windows 10 and Android tools explained
- The 13 best games for your new PC
- Edited Transcript of ROI.V earnings conference call or presentation 3-Sep-19 8:00pm GMT
- Asus PB60 business mini PC review
- Italy's big digital plan: Single smartphone app for its citizens to pay taxes, bills
- Google's futuristic Fuchsia OS will run Android apps
- Bluetooth with attitude: Studio 19 Solo E500T
- The PC games you need to look out for in 2019
- Best note-taking app for iPad Pro of 2019
- Edited Transcript of LEN earnings conference call or presentation 2-Oct-19 3:00pm GMT
- A 2018–19 NHL Season Preview Of Every Team, From Best To Islanders
- South Korea will make young cryptojackers stand trial for infecting PCs
- Ubuntu 19.04 comes refreshed with the Linux 5.0 kernel
National single app for COVID-19 control PC-COVID debuts have 374 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.