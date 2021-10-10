NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ meets voters in Hải Phòng

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ greeted voters in Hải Phòng’s Tiên Lãng District on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI PHÒNG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met voters in Tiên Lãng District, the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Saturday, ahead of the second plenary session of the 15th legislature slated for later this month.

Voters expressed appreciation for the successes of the 15th-tenure NA election earlier this year and the subsequent selection of the country's new State and Government leaders.

Voters at the event also spoke highly of the Party and State's sound leadership, the NA's flexibility and responsibility, and the active involvement of the entire political system, agencies and localities in fulfilling the dual goals of fighting the pandemic, and restoring socio-economic development and ensuring national defence-security.

They also brought to the table many proposals and demands. Many wanted the NA to soon consider amending the 2013 Land Law to strengthen and manage the effective use of land resources and meet the requirements of the country’s development.

They asked the Government and the NA to have unified COVID-19 prevention and control measures across localities in the country, especially with efforts to restore production and business activities and stabilise the job situation for workers.

They also requested more funding for the healthcare sector, especially at the grassroots level and for frontliners, while strict supervision of the expenditure is critically needed so that no one can illegally profit from this policy.

At the event, Huệ informed voters about the outstanding results of the 15th NA's first session, and preparations for the second.

The top legislator said that at the upcoming session, the Government would make a report on the results of COVID-19 prevention and control and future solutions.

The NA would issue an overall strategy from the central to the local level based on scientific data to offer scenarios and solutions for the pandemic, as well as look into a master plan on post-pandemic economic, social, educational, medical and cultural recovery.

In the near future, the NA Standing Committee would continue issuing policies to offer tax exemption, reduction and payment delays in support of residents and firms amid difficulties, he added.

Huệ said that during the tenure, the parliament would also deliberate and decide on special mechanisms for a number of provinces and cities, including Hải Phòng City. — VNS