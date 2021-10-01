NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets U.S. businesses

The Vietnamese top legislator highly valued the great contributions by Osius, who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, and other U.S. officials to the Vietnam – U.S. relations over the years, as well as the contributions of U.S. business community and the USABC to the economic development in Vietnam as well as the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the U.S.

He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the ties with the U.S. and hopes to promote the Vietnam – U.S. comprehensive partnership. He said practical outcomes have been seen in action plans that the Vietnamese Government has made to boost bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Hue thanked the valuable support that the U.S. Government, people and businesses have given to Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially through vaccine provision, helping the country control the pandemic soon and gradually resume production and economic development.

Hue also lauded U.S. pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for supplying vaccines for Vietnam, especially during the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country with the dangerous Delta variant.

He expressed his hope that participants will discuss issues of shared concern of Vietnam and the USABC as well as specific matters of U.S. investors.

For his part, Ted Osius hailed Vietnam's efforts to ensuring that all people and businesses can adapt to the new situation and improving COVID-19 approaches. He underlined the USABC's hope to cooperate with the Vietnamese Government in maintaining production, creating jobs and promoting economic development.

The U.S. business community commits to supporting the dual targets of Vietnam in controlling the pandemic and boosting economic development at the same time, as well as the country's adaption to the ‘new normal’.

Source: VNA