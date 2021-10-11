My Dinh stadium performs multi-faceted renovation to serve World Cup Qualifiers

Representative of Vietnam Sports Administration said that after checking and finalizing the quality of this stadium on October 28, the agency will contact with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to review again its quality to decide whether it meets the requirements to host the matches of Vietnam National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Asia or not.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong directed the My Dinh National Sports Complex to clean all the stand areas in advance of October 20 to hand over to the Central Project Management Board under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to prepare for renovating and upgrading the stadium serving for SEA Games 31 which is scheduled to take place in May 2022.
By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong
