More than 2,700 sets of remains of martyrs found by Military Region 4

Reports delivered at the event revealed that over the past time agencies, units and localities in Military Region 4 have carried out the search, collection, and verification of fallen soldiers’ remains in a synchronous and effective manner. Together with promoting information dissemination, agencies, units and localities in the region have drawn maps of burial places of fallen soldiers and conducted the collection effectively.

From 2013 to 2020, Military Region 4 searched and collected 2,766 sets of remains of martyrs and conducted DNA tests for 5,702 sets of remains.

On the occasion, the Military Region 4 Command presented the certificates of merit to 74 collectives and individuals of Military Region 4 and Lao officers with great contribution to the search, collection, and verification of fallen soldiers’ remains in the 2013-2020.

