More support for pandemic-hit people and COVID-19 combat efforts

On September 29, Senior Colonel Dao Quoc Khang, Political Commissar of Division 370 of the Air Defense – Air Force Service, handed over a VND 1 billion aid from the service to Military Region 7 to combat COVID-19.

On September 28-29, a mission from Army Corps 4, led by its Deputy Political Commissar Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Dung, inspected the pandemic prevention and control work of Divisions 9 and 309 in Ho Chi Minh City and a quarantine facility run by the corps in Binh Duong province.

Troops of the units have raised their responsibilities to control the disease and actively distributed necessities to needy local people. They have also worked closely with other relevant forces to guard streets to prevent COVID-19. Meanwhile, at the quarantine facility erected in the dormitory of the Vocational Training College No.22, troops from Brigade 71 and doctors in Thuan An city are trying their best to treat over 220 patients.

During the visits, Colonel Dung praised the troops and asked them to continue supporting local authorities and people in the COVID-19 fight while observing the pandemic prevention measures and military discipline.

Also on September 29, Brigade 25 under Military Region 7 presented gifts to 200 pandemic-affected people in Trung My Tay ward, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier, Brigade 25 gave away over 1,000 gifts to needy people and troops' families in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces.

The same day, front-line forces of the armed forces of Phu Nhuan district received gifts from the Laborers' Newspaper and MobiFone Service Company Region 2 to partly ease their difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Also on September 29, Vietcombank Binh Duong presented 2,000 SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test kits, worth VND 170 million, to the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Thu Dau Mot city, Binh Duong province. The branch hoped that the gifts will help the city detect COVID-19 patients early and the city will soon resume its socio-economic activities. So far, Vietcombank Binh Duong has donated over VND 1 billion and other medical supplies to the provincial COVID-19 front-line forces.

Meanwhile, 1,000 needy workers and laborers in Ben Luc town, Long An province received gifts, including rice and vegetables, from Ben Luc district’s police force. The force has so far raised nearly VND 2.5 billion to support pandemic-hit people and front-line forces.

Needy students in Ho Chi Minh City were also supplied with rice by the municipal traffic police on September 29 to help them overcome this hard time.

