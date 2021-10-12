More social activities conducted to support people in border areas

Over the past five years, the Women Union has well fulfilled all assigned missions.

Particularly, the union has effectively implemented emulation movements, including "Women unite and work creatively to build happy families, contributing to beautifying the image of Uncle Ho's soldiers," "Building a model with 5 noes, 3 cleans," "Standing side by side with women in border areas," and more.

In addition, the union has conducted a lot of social activities to assist policy families and poor households.

Over the past years, the union has inquired after, presented over 2,000 gifts, 414 scholarships, 19 solar energy sets, built 17 gratitude houses, provided free health checkups and medicines to 7,000 local people, and conducted other meaningful activities.

