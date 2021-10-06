More efforts made to fight COVID-19 pandemic

On October 4th, Chairman of the Binh Thuan provincial People's Committee Le Tuan Phong inspected COVID-19 testing as well as pandemic prevention and control work in Phan Thiet city (Binh Thuan province).

Phan Thiet now is a complicated pandemic hotbed due to the recent outbreak recording many infected cases in the community. Therefore, the city is carrying out social distancing according to the Government's Directive No.16 in 10 wards and communes in 14 days from October 4.

Touring the area, the province's leader requested the city to speed up dissemination work about COVID-19 testing and strictly manage checkpoints while implementing Directive No.16.

* According to the Traffic Police Division of Da Nang city's Police Department, from 23:00 on October 3 to the morning of October 4, more than 1,200 motorbikes with nearly 2,500 people in Southern provinces returned home from Hoa Nhon checkpoint (Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city), bordering Quang Nam province.

Meanwhile, the division also mobilized troops, in coordination with relevant forces, instructed the local people to fill in medical declarations and have samples taken for COVID-19 testing, while supporting food for them. Thua Thien Hue province's functional forces were in charge of receiving and instructing them to return home.

* The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received necessities, worth totally VND 4.2 billion, from Hai Phong city.

So far, Hai Phong city has supported Ho Chi Minh City with medical supplies and necessities, totaling nearly VND 18.5 billion. In addition, the Hai Phong Health Department has also sent nearly 500 medical personnel to help Ho Chi Minh City.

* Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in An Giang province, under the directions of higher levels, Regiment 892's affiliated units of the provincial Military Command have moved nearly 300 troops from their barracks to give place to quarantined people from the two districts of Tri Ton and Tinh Bien.

* A delegation from the Soc Trang provincial Military Command visited local houses to deliver 13 jars of ashes, including eight jars of ashes from Khmer ethnic people who died in Ho Chi Minh City as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The Phu Yen provincial People's Committee asked sectors, military units and localities to strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control regulations in the areas while strictly monitoring people returning from pandemic-hit areas.

Translated by Minh Anh