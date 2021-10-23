MND mission inspects preparation for deployment of engineering company to U.N. peacekeeping mission

During the visit, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, who is also Head of the Vietnam Inter-sectorial Working Group and Head of the Defense Ministry's Steering Committee for Vietnam’s participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations, inspected the engineering company's equipment at Depot K88B and engineers' training at Brigade 249 under the Engineering Corps.

So far, 193 vehicles and equipment and 29 spare parts for the engineering company's preparation for its deployment have been safely transported to Depot K88B. As planned, the second batch of equipment and goods will soon arrive at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city.

The visiting delegates also checked the training ground and personal equipment for members of the unit, experimented engineers' operation of vehicles and equipment and inspected a training session on equipment transfer.

The deputy defense minister said that the training program should strictly follow the U.N.'s requirements with a focus on raising engineers' capabilities of mastering vehicles and equipment, so that in the short-term pass the U.N. tests and meet the task requirements after being deployed. He asked agencies and units to review all preparation, so as to ensure the successful deployment of the first Engineering Company of Vietnam to a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

During the inspection, Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, also updated the mission on the preparation for the deployment of the company to UNISFA. The first Engineering Company consists of 203 members, including 21 women.

According to Major General Hoang Kim Phung, the engineering company has completed the pre-deployment training. In the coming time, its training will focus on equipment transfer and combat for unit defense under the support of partners. The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations will work with the European Union, the U.K. and Japan to seek their support to raise the Vietnamese engineers' capabilities.

Concluding the inspection, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien praised the VDPKO and relevant agencies of the Ministry of National Defense for their close coordination in preparing for the deployment of the first engineering company to UNISFA.

The deputy defense minister asked the department and relevant agencies to complete the recruitment of personnel for the unit and foster the procurement of vehicles and equipment for training.

Regarding the process of procurement and approval of equipment, General Chien directed relevant agencies and units to simplify procedures to ensure timely arrival of the second batch of vehicles and equipment to serve the pre-deployment training.

