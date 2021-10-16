MND honors Army Games 2021 contingents and relevant forces

Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang attended the event.

A report delivered at the event confirmed the timely direction and guidelines of the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defense, General Staff, General Department of Political Affairs and relevant forces and good preparation of agencies and units for the games.

This year's games saw the competition of 175 contingents from 43 nations and territories worldwide in 34 events from August 22 to September 4.

At the Army Games 2021, the Vietnamese People's Army (VPA) contingents competed in 15 events, including four participating for the first time, namely Sea Cup, Meridian, Tactical Shooter, and Gunsmith Master. They ranked seven among 43 participating countries and territories. Attentively, the Vietnamese Sniper Frontier contingent won a gold medal, the Sea Cup and Emergency Area contingents clinched silver medals while Engineering, Signal, Meridian and Field Kitchen contingents bagged home bronze medals.

Notably, Vietnam for the first time successfully hosted two events, Sniper Frontier and Emergency Area despite difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, helping international friends learn more about Vietnam, its culture, people, and military, leaving deep impression on the participants and receiving high appreciation from the Russian Defense Ministry and the Organizing Panel of the games.

In his speech, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister, emphasized that Vietnam's participation in the games demonstrated the country's high sense of responsibility and capacity toward international military activities. It also gave Vietnamese troops a chance to gain experience in combat readiness training and organizing such an event and to get access to new modern equipment and weapons, raising the status of Vietnam in general and the VPA in particular in the international arena.

General Cuong confirmed that the Central Military Commission and the leaders of the Ministry of National Defense highly appreciated the contingents' efforts and responsibility in training and competition to achieve outstanding results and highly valued relevant units' preparation and successful organization of the games in Vietnam.

The deputy defense minister also praised contingents and individuals for their achievements and other relevant groups and people for their close coordination to ensure games a success, thereby raising the prestige and status of Vietnam and its military.

To achieve higher results in coming years, General Cuong asked units in the military to concentrate on events that Vietnamese troops have strength, select best troops for the games, organize training courses in a scientific, disciplinary, and safe manner. Lessons should be drawn to fix shortcomings to get higher results in training and competitions.

He also asked relevant bodies to direct and apply what the Vietnamese military has learnt from the games to improving units' training quality and combat readiness ability, meeting the Fatherland safeguarding requirements in the current period.

At the ceremony, Major General Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Training under the General Department of Political Affairs, announced the decisions of the Minister of National Defense, Chief of the General Staff, Director of the General Department of Political Affairs on granting certificates of merit to dozens of collectives and hundreds of individuals in recognition of their attainments during the games.

Translated by Mai Huong