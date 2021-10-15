Ministry of Transport agrees to resume two more domestic air routes

On October 8, the ministry approved the pilot reopening of several domestic air routes starting October 10.
From October 10-20, there will be 38 flights, including 13 flights from HCM City to Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Hue, Khanh Hoa, Nghe An, Phu Yen, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Phu Quoc, and Gia Lai, Rach Gia with one return flight a day.
From Hanoi, there will be one return flight to HCM City and Da Nang. The Hanoi – Can Tho route will be flexibly exploited at the request of competent agencies every day.
There will be a return flight on each of Da Nang – Can Tho, Da Nang-Dak Lak, Hanoi – Can Tho and Thanh Hoa – Lam Dong routes a day.
Passengers must be fully vaccinated with the last dose administered at least two weeks before the flight; or if they are COVID-19 patients who have recovered within six months before departure.
All passengers are also required to take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before their flights with negative results.
During the pilot implementation, the MoT will make a preliminary assessment and coordinate with localities for further adjustments.
Source: VNA
- easyJet takes on Lufthansa with German domestic routes
- Lufthansa offers to sacrifice routes to save Air Berlin deal: source
- Indonesia orders air officials’ suspension as crash probed
- Korean Air faces sanctions over ‘nut rage’ incident
- CAB gives airlines more Asean, global routes
- PH out of air safety blacklist
- Tigerair launches 4 new domestic routes
- UPDATE: AirAsia plane with 162 on board missing en route to Singapore
- EasyJet shares pop after it agreed a €40 million deal with Air Berlin
- Rayani Air Is Malaysia's First Shariah-Compliant Airline. Here Are 6 Facts You Should Know
- PH and Italy resume direct flights
- AirAsia to resume Clark-Kalibo flights
- BOI approves incentives for P6.1-B CEB’s transport project
- PAL bares new domestic routes
- PH, Italy resume direct flights
- CIAC, Qatar Airways agree to market Clark airport
- Kenya fire: Airport reopens for domestic, cargo
- Tugade pledges to implement all planned transport projects
- US and Russia agree Syria truce plan
- Smoke-belching jeepneys stand in Duterte’s path to clean air
Ministry of Transport agrees to resume two more domestic air routes have 326 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.