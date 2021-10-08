Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives remarks on Chinese film about border conflict with Việt Nam

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng. Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — At a press conference held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam on Thursday, spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng addressed the Chinese film “Wang Bai's Army”, a film about the border conflict between the two nations in the 1980s.

Spokesperson Hằng said that Vietnamese authorities have taken note of the controversial production.

"Việt Nam's consistent policy on historical issues is to put aside the past, look into the future, and look at things in a correct and objective way," Hằng said.

She also said Việt Nam wants the two countries to continue “practical activities to enhance understanding between people, contributing to the friendship, cooperation and development among the countries of the world.

"We ask the Chinese side to strictly implement the common perception of the two countries' senior leaders on promoting friendly and objective propaganda, and consolidating social relations that are favourable for the development of relations between the two countries," she said. — VNS