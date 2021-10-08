Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives remarks on Chinese film about border conflict with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — At a press conference held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam on Thursday, spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng addressed the Chinese film “Wang Bai's Army”, a film about the border conflict between the two nations in the 1980s.
Spokesperson Hằng said that Vietnamese authorities have taken note of the controversial production.
"Việt Nam's consistent policy on historical issues is to put aside the past, look into the future, and look at things in a correct and objective way," Hằng said.
She also said Việt Nam wants the two countries to continue “practical activities to enhance understanding between people, contributing to the friendship, cooperation and development among the countries of the world.
"We ask the Chinese side to strictly implement the common perception of the two countries' senior leaders on promoting friendly and objective propaganda, and consolidating social relations that are favourable for the development of relations between the two countries," she said. — VNS
- S. Jaishankar arrives in Beijing for key talks with Chinese leaders
- ‘A nation at risk’: Has Chinese leader Xi Jinping bitten off more than he can chew?
- Josep Borrell: The EU's next foreign policy chief
- India to Rewrite Chapters of Its Border History Amid Conflict With Pakistan and China
- Chinese Government voices support for counter Hong Kong protests in Australia
- India, Pakistan Slowly Inching Towards Limited Scale Military Conflict
- 'Dead' Uyghur poet Abdurehim Heyit appears on Chinese state media, says he's 'never been abused'
- How PM Modi changed the face of Indian foreign policy
- 'The Chinese Dream' and Xi Jinping's power politics
- 26/11 case: India asks Pak to give up double standards
- Indian Gov't Source: Chinese Transgressions Continue in Sikkim Even After Doklam
- India Takes Exception to Chinese Remarks on Kashmir
- Pulitzer Winner Viet Thanh Nguyen on the US, Vietnam, and Why History Can't Be Erased
- India's foreign minister visits China amid Kashmir crisis
- Chinese reaction on J&K has no new overtones
- Why films give me hope in these times of war
- The 'foreign hand' in India's election 2019
- Beijing imposes ban on Chinese travellers going to Taiwan on their own amid strained relations
- US Sanctions 28 Chinese Entities Over Situation in Xinjiang Province
- Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir conflict
Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives remarks on Chinese film about border conflict with Việt Nam have 381 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.