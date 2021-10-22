Ministry asks localities to increase inter-provincial passenger transport

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has issued a document asking People's Committees of cities and provinces to coordinate on the implementation of temporary guidelines on transport activities.
The measures are to ensure safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Government has issued Resolution No.128/NQ-CP on temporary regulations on safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19. To implement the resolution, the Health Ministry has promulgated temporary medical guidance and the Transport Ministry has also released temporary guidelines on transport activities in the five areas of land, inland waterway, maritime, railway and aviation.
Therefore, to ensure smooth and concerted transport activities, People's Committees of cities and provinces were asked to direct local agencies and units to follow the ministry's guidelines, and instruct departments of transport to increase passenger volume on fixed intra-provincial and inter-provincial routes licensed by the provincial authorities.
The ministry also suggested localities resume other routes depending on the local level of pandemic risk, while striving to maintain from 10 per cent to a maximum 50 per cent of licensed trips per month in line with requirements in the temporary guidelines.
In a report reviewing passenger transport activities on fixed routes during one week of resumption from October 13-18, the ministry said authorities of 48 provinces and cities had allowed the resumption of inter-provincial routes, while in 15 other localities, the transport departments had submitted plans to resume routes to the municipal/provincial authorities. — VNS
- Inter-provincial coaches see few passengers
- Normal service resumes on inter-provincial bus routes
- Hubei to resume operation of 39 trans-provincial highway transportation routes
- IT ministry asks MHA to consider mobile products as essential goods after industry demand
- Transport services increased as pandemic brought under control
- Beijing's major long-distance transport hub resumes operation
- Holiday expected to boost passenger flow
- ‘Don’t delay or create hurdles in inter-state movement of goods’: Gadkari tells states
- Transport Ministry green lights more domestic flights
- COVID-19: Transporters ask FG to set up N20bn intervention fund for sector
- Quang Ninh takes lead in Provincial Competitiveness Index 2019
- Company buses, extra shifts: Italy retools transport to end lockdown
- Hai Duong to invest in better transport infrastructure
- Over 117 mln passenger trips expected during China's May Day holiday
- Facilitate inter-state movement of vehicles with essential goods: Nitin Gadkari to states
- 1,500 trucks are being mobilized every day in Assam to transport essential commodities
- Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
- Public transport changes for Horizons under alert level three
- Assam CM asks water resources department to complete repairing of the weak and breached embankments
- COVID-19: Lagos issues fresh guidelines for public transport operations
Ministry asks localities to increase inter-provincial passenger transport have 445 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.