Military continues assisting southern localities’ fight against COVID-19 after September 30

Dam, who is deputy head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, made the statement at his meeting with representatives from the Defense Ministry's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in HCM City and southern localities on September 29.
According to him, before the localities achieve herd immunity, it needs to take steps to adjust support forces appropriately.
He hailed efforts by military and military medicine forces to treat COVID-19 patients and join hands with locals to combat the pandemic.
Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, head of the Government's special working group on COVID-19 prevention and control in HCM City and Southern localities, said after September 30 when HCM City and Southern localities start loosening social distancing measures, the army will have adjustments suitable for each locality.
Luong proposed the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)'s General Department of Political Affairs assign relevant agencies to coordinate with units and localities to extend dissemination to raise public awareness of pandemic prevention and control.
The VPA General Staff and the General Department of Logistics should adjust their forces to suit the new situation, he added.
Source: VNA
