Military attacks may jeopardize peace efforts in Yemen: Vietnamese diplomat

Addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting on October 14 to discuss the recent situation in Yemen, Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the U.N., expressed her concern over the military escalation in Yemen and condemned the October 8 attack on the convoy of Yemeni government officials in Aden city, as well as the ones on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

Those attacks may jeopardize peace efforts in Yemen and regional stability, she said.

The Vietnam representative appealed to all the parties concerned to respect the International Humanitarian Law and carry out Resolution 2573, including protecting civilian facilities, and urged them to step up the enforcement of the Stockholm Agreement and the Riyadh Agreement.

Speakers at the meeting voiced concern about the worsening humanitarian situation caused by the prolonged conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, the food shortage, and the economic crisis in Yemen, calling for no impediments to humanitarian aid delivery and more financial support for humanitarian activities.

The speakers also emphasized the need to handle the issue of the Safer oil tanker early to prevent environmental and humanitarian crises.

Members of the U.N. Security Council welcomed the Yemen visit by Special Envoy Hans Grundberg and voiced support to his peace efforts. Many also expressed their concern over military attacks in Yemen as well as violence against children there.

They condemned attacks on civilian targets and civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, appealing for the protection of civilians and stressing the necessity to maintain stable finance for humanitarian assistance in Yemen.

