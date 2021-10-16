Mien Tay Bus Station reports first loss

Revenue of the passenger transport operator hit nearly VND600 million in the third quarter of this year, down 98 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
Suspending operations during the social distancing order, the company mainly survived by collecting service fees for cargo vehicles at the terminal.
During January-September, revenue dropped by 38 percent to more than VND50 billion, equivalent to one-third the 2021 plan.
Post-tax profit recorded a decrease of 67 percent to nearly VND14 billion, equivalent to one-fourth the profit target.
In a recent move, Ho Chi Minh City plans to reopen inter-provincial buses from November to meet the demand of workers returning to the city, a hub of industrial and processing parks.
However, passenger transport routes are required to operate 50 percent of the frequency, gradually increasing as scheduled.
Previously, the inter-provincial passenger transport service had suffered seriously from the high-Covid-risk city's decision on ceasing operations to prevent and control the pandemic from June 20.
- ICE drops off 120 refugees at Tucson bus station
- Sunny Antarctica hits 18.3C as weather station reports ‘hottest temperature on record’
- 1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California
- Terrifying moment a driver towing a trailer slams into a bus at high speed after 'falling asleep at the wheel and running a red light'
- Two MPs go into 'self-isolation' after attending Westminster bus conference attended by coronavirus patient and 250 other delegates
- Bus operators complain of raw deal in budget
- Kochi bus operators complain of raw deal in budget
- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group reports catastrophic loss
- Maryland man held in deadly Greyhound bus shooting in California
- One Dead, Five Wounded in Shooting on Greyhound Bus in California
- Illegal parking at bus stop irks Pimpri locals
- U.S. Border Patrol denies Calif. woman's claims she forced agents off Greyhound bus
- Shocking moment a van plows into a bus in Chicago, leaving 15 passengers hurt, including one person in serious-to-critical condition
- To increase daily revenue target of Rs 2 crore,PMPML initiates bus day,deploys 1,807 buses
- 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Greyhound Bus I-5 Shooting; Passengers Reportedly Traveling To Bay Area
- California police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on bus
- 6 die as bus comes into contact with power cable
- 9 die as bus comes into contact with power cable in Odisha
- Bus touches low-hanging power cable in Odisha, 10 killed
- Students Injured After Bus Collides With Car: Sheriff's Office
Mien Tay Bus Station reports first loss have 369 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.