Measures in place to deal with serious storms

HÀ NỘI — Experts discussed measures to cope with current bad weather during a conference on Sunday as heavy rain battered the northeast and another storm was forecast to enter the East Sea.
The conference was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành, head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
Typhoon Lionrock, the seventh this year, has not dissipated and caused heavy rain in the northeast region. Meanwhile typhoon Kompasu, the eighth, is east of the Philippines, moving very quickly and will enter the East Sea, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Speaking at the conference, Trần Quang Hoài from the Việt Nam Disaster Management Authority, said to cope with Lionrock, which has caused heavy rain and flooding in many localities, provinces had strengthened houses, seafood farms and moved residents to safety.
By Sunday morning, provinces from Quảng Ninh to Khánh Hòa have given updates to more than 61,400 fishing vessel with more than 278,600 crew aboard.
As for agricultural production, by Sunday, provinces in the Hồng (Red) River Delta and coastal provinces from Quảng Ninh to Hà Tĩnh Province harvested 443,000 out of 624,422ha of rice. The remaining 54,000ha is being quickly harvested.
A 65-year-old woman was reportedly swept away by the floodwater in Quảng Nam Province. As much as 25ha of farms in the province were submerged.
One fishing vessel with nine workers sank at 5am on Saturday 300m off the Trà Lý River in Thái Bình Province. One person died and eight others managed to swim to safety.
Hydropower reservoirs in the north, central and Central Highlands regions reached up to 90 per cent of their designed capacity.
Sea dikes and estuary systems from Quảng Ninh to Bình Thuận Province stretch a total length of 1,657km. At present, the system has 33 weak points whereas seven others are under construction.
Some places requiring attention include the Hải Hậu sea dike in Nam Định Province, the Bình Minh 4 sea dike in Ninh Bình Province, the Nga Sơn sea dike in Thanh Hóa Province and the Thái estuary dike in Nghệ An Province.
Concluding the conference, Deputy PM Thành praised provinces and cities for their preparations to cope with typhoon No 7.
Deputy PM Thành asked organisations to prepare for typhoon No 8 – Kompasu, which is forecast to bring stronger winds.
It is forecast that by 10am on Tuesday, Kompasu will be about 800km off the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Archipelago heading in the east-northeastern direction with wind speeds of 90-120kph.
Due to the typhoon, waves could reach 4-6m in height and the sea will be very rough. Warning level in the north part of the East Sea is at the third level (five is the highest).
Then the typhoon will move west, weakening with wind speeds of 20-25kph. — VNS
- Everything you need to know about NASA and SpaceX's historic astronaut launch, round two
- Paid software and services available for free during the pandemic from Microsoft, Facebook and more [updated daily]
- Whakaari remembered: Prime Minister reveals 'one story did stand out'
- Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
- Daily horoscope for Thursday June 25 — here’s what the stars have in store for you today
- Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners
- Weekly horoscope for May 31 – June 6 – your week ahead according to Kerry King and her tarot cards
- Ubisoft Responds To Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Republicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election
- The Hill's 12:30 Report: Fauci 'aspirationally hopeful' of a vaccine by winter
- Coronavirus jobs catastrophe: Food retailer Upper Crust confirms plans to lay off 5,000 - half its workforce - as unions call for Government help after Airbus sheds 1,700 people in UK, EasyJet announces 4,500 roles are at risk and Bensons for Beds
- I pity President Buhari
- Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
- High Street bloodbath continues: John Lewis will close stores and axe staff as Harrods announces 700 jobs losses and Topshop owner Arcadia reveals plans to cut 500 head office jobs as more shoppers go online instead
- Upper Crust and Caffè Ritazza will cut 5,000 jobs and warns just one FIFTH of outlets will survive into autumn as working from home is blamed for collapse of Britain's lunchtime economy
- Boris pleads with firms to hold off on job cuts 'until times get better' as Sir Philip Green's Arcadia group axes 500 workers, John Lewis plans to close stores and lose staff and Harrods cuts 750 roles as High Street bloodbath gathers pace
- British Airways switches short-haul flights from Gatwick to Heathrow for 'cost efficiencies' during pandemic as Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary warns of 3,500 job cuts, EasyJet plans to cut 4,500 roles and Airbus sheds 1,700 staff
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
- Bank of America: Too Crooked to Fail
- A gambling suicide EVERY day: Shocking report finds 2m families blighted by problem gambling and 50,000 CHILDREN are addicted
Measures in place to deal with serious storms have 833 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.