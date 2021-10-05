Masan High-Tech Materials – Elevating the value of Vietnam’s mineral products

A bird view of MHT’s modern plant in Viet Nam.

Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation is one of Vietnam's largest integrated industrial mineral and chemical producers. The Nui Phao polymetallic- tungsten mine (Dai Tu district, Thai Nguyen province), which is managed and operated by Masan High-Tech Materials, has been identified as one of the world's largest tungsten mines with the Government license allowing for mining and processing of a total resource of 83,220,000 million tonnes of tungsten-polymetallic ore. Masan High-Tech Materials is also a globally significant producer of fluorspar and bismuth. The Company is a subsidiary of Masan Group which is one of Vietnam's leading business groups, owns the leading growth investment portfolios and business lines of Vietnam economy.

With its vision 'to be the leading integrated supplier of high-tech advanced materials critical to global innovation', over the past 11 years of development, Masan High-Tech Materials has re-positioned from a mining company to a global leading integrated supplier of high-tech materials. The Company’s product lines are strategic and key elements in the supply chain of global business, integrated into ongoing innovations in the semi-conductor materials sector, 3D printing, robotics, electric cars, renewable energy, medicine, aviation and aerospace.

Masan High-Tech Materials has been increasingly recognized domestically and internationally as a well-established mining and high-tech materials company because of its superior advantages in sustainable practices in mineral mining and refining activities together with innovative recycling technologies to create advanced high-tech materials, servicing critical industries globally. Thanks to its focus on innovation, investment in research and development to apply and master advanced technology, Masan High-Tech Materials has gradually asserted its strong capacity and position in the markets of North America, Europe and Asia. The Company established its first high-tech R&D center in 2015. With the goal of optimizing the resources and improving the product quality, the Company continued focusing on the advanced technology investment, skilled human resources training, production of the value-added products, leading to gain high export value. In 2017, the company invested two more hi-tech processing lines with a total investment of over USD 9 million, including Fluorspar flotation circuit and high gravity Tungsten recovery circuit. These are state-of-the-art production lines in the world at that time.

In June 2020, Masan High-Tech Materials completed the acquisition of the tungsten business of H.C. Starck , then changed its name from Masan Resources to Masan High-Tech Materials to reflect our wider global ambitions. The acquisition of H.C Starck Tungsten Powders provides Masan High- Tech Materials with advanced manufacturing centers in each of the key market regions such as NAFTA, EU and APAC with manufacturing facilities in Germany, Canada and China; a world-class recycling technology platform which is both expandable and replicable across locations. At the same time, Masan High-Tech Materials can leverage H.C. Starck's downstream technology including leaching technology using caustic soda with high reuse of chemicals; super-clean refinery technology using chemicals to precipitate impurities and solvent extraction technology to reduce wastewater to the environment.

In October 2020, the company signed an agreement to establish a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan) with an objective to develop an integrated leading high-tech tungsten materials platform. The transactions have validated the transformation of Masan High-Tech Materials into a vertically integrated high-tech Tungsten platform and asserted its position as global high-tech materials producer.

As a supplier of continuous improved and innovative chemical products, Masan High-Tech Materials affirms that innovation is integral to the 'Go Global' development strategy of the company, to demonstrate to the world that a Vietnamese company can lead the transformation of the global tungsten market by working closely with our customers to deliver local solutions developed globally. The success of Masan High-Tech Materials lies in the combination of a world-class research and development foundation and a team of dedicated and highly specialized engineers with the ability to develop products that satisfy rigorous technical requirements, thereby meeting the ever-changing needs of customers.