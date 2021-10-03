with Chef Lê Đức Hải of Quán Ăn Ngon Restaurant in Hà Nội

Chef Lê Đức Hải

Ingredients (for four persons):

This mango salad with shrimp has a sour-ish flavour from the mango, a buttery taste from the roasted peanuts, sweetness from the shrimps and a fragrance from the basil and coriander. Few can turn this fresh dish down.

– Fresh shrimp: 400g

– Young mango: 400g

– Chili: 5g

– Garlic: 10g

– Fish sauce, sugar, pepper, vinegar

– Roasted peanut: 200g

– Basil, coriander and cilantro

Mango salad with shrimp

How to make the salad:

– Cut the young mango into threads while boiling the shrimps just enough to keep its sweetness. Peel back the shrimp shells, remove the black threads on the back then vertically cut into two.

– Making the dipping sauce:

One table spoon sugar, ¼ tsp vinegar, 1tsp quality fish sauce, and minced garlic and chili. If the mango is too sour you should add more sugar and if the mango is too sweet you can add more vinegar.

– Clean the herbs, cut them into pieces while half of the roasted peanut should be ground and half used to decorate the dish.

– Mix the mango threads and shrimp with fish sauce and stir well then top with herbs and peanuts.

You can sample the dish at Quán Ăn Ngon Restaurant, 18 Bội Châu Street, Hà Nội. You can also make it at home for your daily meal as it is very easy to cook. VNS