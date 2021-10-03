with Chef Lê Đức Hải of Quán Ăn Ngon Restaurant in Hà Nội
Ingredients (for four persons):
This mango salad with shrimp has a sour-ish flavour from the mango, a buttery taste from the roasted peanuts, sweetness from the shrimps and a fragrance from the basil and coriander. Few can turn this fresh dish down.
– Fresh shrimp: 400g
– Young mango: 400g
– Chili: 5g
– Garlic: 10g
– Fish sauce, sugar, pepper, vinegar
– Roasted peanut: 200g
– Basil, coriander and cilantro
How to make the salad:
– Cut the young mango into threads while boiling the shrimps just enough to keep its sweetness. Peel back the shrimp shells, remove the black threads on the back then vertically cut into two.
– Making the dipping sauce:
One table spoon sugar, ¼ tsp vinegar, 1tsp quality fish sauce, and minced garlic and chili. If the mango is too sour you should add more sugar and if the mango is too sweet you can add more vinegar.
– Clean the herbs, cut them into pieces while half of the roasted peanut should be ground and half used to decorate the dish.
– Mix the mango threads and shrimp with fish sauce and stir well then top with herbs and peanuts.
You can sample the dish at Quán Ăn Ngon Restaurant, 18 Bội Châu Street, Hà Nội. You can also make it at home for your daily meal as it is very easy to cook. VNS
- News Food shorts: Tori Momo opens, Pinoy faves, UP food fair
- Delicious day out with Mum
- Koreans find another trick up Thai cooks’ sleeves – khao kluk kapi
- Where no one goes hungry
- Malang hotels, restaurants present special dishes for 'iftar'
- Apulit offers romance & eco-adventure to travelers
- Ring in spring and sunshine with these go-to wines
- Dining treats for mom on Mother’s Day
- How to find Los Angeles’ best thai food, any time of day
- Cookbooks to take you deep into the belly of the Southern United States
- Fish & Co. turns nauti, but still nice!
- A special day for mother
- Down Mexico way
- Eat, drink, work and chill
- The annual Chang Sensory Trails food festival returns with Thai dishes inspired by home recipes
- Where North meets East
- Bangkok’s Je Ngor worth many a visit
- Take a bite of this
- Duck with caramelized foie gras is tea-rrific
- Authenticity earns its reward
Mango salad with shrimp have 383 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.