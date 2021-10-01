Major Thai beverage firm hails Việt Nam’s COVID-19 control measures

BANGKOK — CEO and President of Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi has spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government's measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and pledged to support Việt Nam in the fight.
He made the remarks during a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chí Thành to discuss methods to bolster investment of the Thai company in Việt Nam amid COVID-19.
Sirivadhanabhakdi informed the Vietnamese diplomat on ThaiBev's investment strategy in Việt Nam as well as its measures to maintain operations against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic.
He affirmed that the Thai company will continue its long-term investment in Việt Nam, not only in beverage but also other fields of agriculture, real estate, tourism and finance-insurance.
It will work to attract major investors from developed countries to Việt Nam so as to set up partnerships for green and sustainable development targets.
On the occasion, ThaiBev announced its decision to present 3 million surgical masks worth VNĐ10 billion (about US$440,000) manufactured by the firm to the Vietnamese Government.
The Thai firm has rolled out activities to support the Vietnamese community in Thailand in the fight against COVID-19.
For his part, Ambassador Thanh assured that the Vietnamese Government is exerting efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 and creating favourable conditions for businesses in the 'new normal'.
The Vietnamese Government stands ready to receive recommendations from and work with Thai companies operating in Việt Nam amid difficulties caused by the pandemic, as well as to discuss with ThaiBev measures to maintain and recover its operation in Việt Nam, the diplomat stated.
Firms of TCC Group, ThaiBev's parent company, previously donated $1 million to Việt Nam's COVID-19 vaccine fund and 3,000 welfare packages totalling VNĐ900 million. — VNS
