Mai Vàng Awards seek nominations from readers

People's Artist Tạ Minh Tâm of HCM City performs at a quarantine zone in the city. — Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — Readers across Việt Nam are encouraged to nominate artists and organisations who have made great contributions to the nation’s cultural and arts activities in 2021 for the 27th annual Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) Awards.

The awards, which were first organised by Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper in 1991, consist of 12 categories of pop and contemporary folk singers, song and music videos.

There are prizes for theatrical artist, comic actor, theatrical play, movie actor and actress, film, MC and TV programme as well.

People can nominate their favourite artists and art programmes at the newspaper's website nld.com.vn , or the awards' website at maivang.nld.com.vn , or at the awards' Facebook fanpage by November 30.

The organisers have received several nominations for categories like contemporary folk singer and movie actor.

The nominations for contemporary folk singer include veteran singers such as People's Artist Tạ Minh Tâm, Trọng Tấn and Anh Thơ, along with new faces like Nguyễn Khánh Ly and Hồng Duyên.

They have frequently performed on the music show "Ca Khúc Dân Gian Đương Đại" (Contemporary Folk Songs) launched by the Voice of Việt Nam radio station.

Some of them have performed for doctors and patients at COVID-19 treatment hospitals and quarantine centres in HCM City.

Young singer Nguyễn Khánh Ly impressed listeners with her debut album Lời Ru Cội Nguồn (Lullaby of the Origin) consisting of 12 contemporary folk songs.

Meanwhile, Hồng Duyên remixed folk songs from different regions of the country in different music genres like acoustic, jazz and semi-classic in her new album Duyên (Charm).

The nominations for movie actors include skilled actors like Thái Hoà, People's Artist Trung Anh, and Meritorious Artist Võ Hoài Nam.

They have left a deep impression on TV audiences with emotional characters in drama series like Cây Táo Nở Hoa (When Apple Tree Blooms), Nhũng Ngày Không Quên (Unforgettable Days) and Hương Vị Tình Thân (Family Love).

Young actors like Trấn Thành, Mạnh Quân and Duy Hưng are also named in the nomination list.

The jury consisting of leading artists in different fields and cultural and social experts will choose five nominations for each category among readers' nominations.

Readers can vote for the winners from December 8 to January 7.

This year, the organisers and jury will give three additional awards for artists who have contributed to community activities, an art performance to serve the community, and an art or literary work.

The awards ceremony is expected to take place on January 13 in HCM City, and be broadcast live on Việt Nam Television's channel VTV9. — VNS