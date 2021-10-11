Localities should not to be subjective with flooding, downpours after storms

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh presides over a conference to implement measures against storm
In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh suggested the weather agencies improve accuracy and certainty weather forecasts to fortify people’s beliefs, minimize life-threatening consequences related to the storms, tropical low-pressure systems.
Mr. Thanh also required the functional agencies and local authorities to concern and ensure the safety of around 26,000 people returning to their hometowns in the Central and Northern regions amid the current thundery storms.
As for those people traveling through the storm-prone areas, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control needs to collaborate with localities to guide people to temporarily suspend their journey, take them to safe places until the storm ends.
By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong
