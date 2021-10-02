Local designer wins Asia-Pacific Face Mask Competition

Vietnamese designer Nguyen Dang Binh has finished first in the “3-Colors” category in the Kingston x CSD Asia-Pacific (APAC) Mask Design Competition.

His artwork features the theme “Doodling Paper” and impressed many viewers with its amusing style. Indeed, Binh capably illustrated his memories from university through the different faces of his friends, sending a message to art lovers to continue with their passion.

The competition was first launched in November, 2020, receiving over 3,100 entries from design experts and enthusiasts across the APAC region.

A video aimed at introducing the designs submitted by the competition’s top 10 finalists attracted a total of 625,000 views.

Most notably, the challenge is split into two categories, including “3-Colors” and the “Unlimited Colors”, with Nguyen Dang Binh of Vietnam and Yman.S of Malaysia ultimately being honoured in their respective categories.

The winner claims a cash prize of US$5,000, a cup, and self-designed face masks.

