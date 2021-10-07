LIVE/World Cup qualifiers: China vs Vietnam

Both Vietnam and China have suffered losses in their first two games of the World Cup final qualifying round. Vietnam lost 1-3 to Saudi Arabia and 0-1 to Australia, while China suffered a 0-1 defeat against Japan and 0-3 loss against Australia.

China are 75th on the FIFA ranking, 20 places higher than Vietnam. In the previous encounters with China, Vietnam lost all six. But the current form of both teams are similar.

The match is played at the Sharjah Stadium, which China chose as their 'home' ground.