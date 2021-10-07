LIVE/World Cup qualifiers: China vs Vietnam

-
-
October 7
-
21′
Nguyen Quang Hai takes a freekick for Vietnam and it bounces off a China defender, which nearly turns into an own goal.
This video is not available in your country due to copyright restrictions!Bóng vọt xà ngang Trung Quốc
-
18′
-
12′
-
3′
China get another chance from a corner but it’s an easy save for keeper Tan Truong.
This video is not available in your country due to copyright restrictions!Cơ hội cho Trung Quốc
-
2′
-
1′
-
Both Vietnam and China have suffered losses in their first two games of the World Cup final qualifying round. Vietnam lost 1-3 to Saudi Arabia and 0-1 to Australia, while China suffered a 0-1 defeat against Japan and 0-3 loss against Australia.
China are 75th on the FIFA ranking, 20 places higher than Vietnam. In the previous encounters with China, Vietnam lost all six. But the current form of both teams are similar.
The match is played at the Sharjah Stadium, which China chose as their 'home' ground.
|
The teams’ start list.
