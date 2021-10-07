Additional menu

LIVE/World Cup qualifiers: China vs Vietnam

  • October 7
  • 21′

    Nguyen Quang Hai takes a freekick for Vietnam and it bounces off a China defender, which nearly turns into an own goal.

    This video is not available in your country due to copyright restrictions!

    Bóng vọt xà ngang Trung Quốc

  • 18′

    China get a freekick but the shot goes high.

  • 12′

    China mainly focus their attacks on the left flank and put pressure in the midfield with many players there.

  • 3′

    China get another chance from a corner but it’s an easy save for keeper Tan Truong.

    This video is not available in your country due to copyright restrictions!

    Cơ hội cho Trung Quốc

  • 2′

    China get the first chance with a pass from the left flank inside the box. Luckily, no one is able to get a tap-in.

    table widget

  • 1′
    Game on

    Vietnam wear the white jersey while China play the game in red.

  • warmup-3998-1633626259.jpg

    Chinese players warm up. Photo by Ted Tran

    warmup1-4680-1633626259.jpg

    Vietnamese goalkeeper Bui Tan Truong prepares for the game. Photo by Ted Tran

Both Vietnam and China have suffered losses in their first two games of the World Cup final qualifying round. Vietnam lost 1-3 to Saudi Arabia and 0-1 to Australia, while China suffered a 0-1 defeat against Japan and 0-3 loss against Australia.

China are 75th on the FIFA ranking, 20 places higher than Vietnam. In the previous encounters with China, Vietnam lost all six. But the current form of both teams are similar.

The match is played at the Sharjah Stadium, which China chose as their 'home' ground.

The teams start list.

