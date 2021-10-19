liberty receives double awards at fsa 2021

The virtual award ceremony was held on October 7, 2021.

The Financial Services Awards (FSA) is a prestigious annual awards organised by IDG Vietnam to honour the best and most accomplished securities trading and insurance service providers in Vietnam. Award-winners are selected based on the excellence of their services and contributions to the development of the overall securities – insurance sector and the Vietnamese economy.

The virtual award ceremony was held on October 7, 2021

Liberty Insurance was one of the first insurance companies to support customers to purchase insurance packages online since 2010, receiving resounding positive feedback from customers, intermediaries, partners, and the industry.

Since then, Liberty Insurance has remained a pioneer in developing and applying contemporary technologies to meet clients' diverse needs and improve the customer journey.

In August 2020, Liberty Insurance cooperated with MoMo E-Wallet to launch a premium payment service on its platform to enhance the digital experience for customers while meeting their consumption needs with a cashless payment method.

In October 2020, Liberty Insurance continued its journey of innovation by launching an online service for customers to purchase AutoCare insurance directly from their computers or smartphones. Its diverse technologies and an unrelenting drive for digitisation have earned Liberty Insurance the awards of Non-life Insurance Company with the Highest Customers' Satisfaction on Digital Experience.

Simultaneously, Liberty Insurance also relaunched Liberty AutoCare, a comprehensive car insurance package with three insurance packages offering flexible fees including super-saver packages for small and medium vehicles to meet the various insurance needs of Vietnamese customers. Due to its flexibility and drive to create insurance packages that best fit the needs of clients, Liberty Insurance has also received the award for Non-life Insurance Company with outstanding Products and Services Innovation with the product: Liberty Car Insurance Comprehensive Package – Liberty AutoCare.

David Ariff Chan, General Director and Head of Distribution of Liberty Vietnam, said, “Liberty Insurance will continue pursuing digital transformation and elevating user experiences with new technologies and more flexible and innovative insurance packages to best suit our customers. Above all, Liberty Insurance is confident that our new and improved products provide excellent protection and support for our customers and bring peace of mind in their time of need. This will not only build trust among customers but also help Liberty Insurance grow our footprint in the Vietnamese insurance market."

H.N