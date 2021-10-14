Legislators mull over land use for infrastructure development

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said the scheme aims to arrange land areas to meet the requirements of developing a synchronous infrastructure system; maintain 3.5 million ha of paddy plantation fields; ensure a stable rate of forest coverage at 42-43 percent; reclaim, restore and put unused land into use; and curb land degradation and restore degraded land areas.

According to the draft of the planning, by 2030, the area of land for growing rice will decrease by 348,770 ha, with the reduction concentrated in the Red River Delta and the Mekong River Delta. Meanwhile, many areas will be converted to non-agricultural land such as industrial parks.

The N.A.'s Economic Committee proposed reviewing and restricting the conversion of rice plantation land into potential rice-growing areas to non-agricultural land.

Speaking at the meeting, N.A. Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the need to apply modern technology to the management and monitoring of land data.

The management and use of land is the focus of the N.A.'s supreme supervision in the practice of thrift and anti-waste, he noted, requesting that land data must be specific based on on-site surveys.

Concluding the land use discussion, N.A. Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai stated the planning must go first as a basis for sectoral, regional and provincial planning schemes.

It must be specific to implement but be comprehensive and visionary to create room for development, he said, adding that information review and exchange with ministries, sectors, and localities should be done to avoid conflict and overlapping between the national planning with sectoral and regional planning schemes.

It is necessary to connect the land use planning scheme and plan with land-based economic development for effective exploitation, as well as the prevention of related losses, waste, and vested interest in the future.

In the afternoon, the N.A. Standing Committee considered and made a decision on supplementing the estimate of revenue and expenditure regarding foreign aid capital in 2021 for the central province of Quang Nam.

Source: VNA