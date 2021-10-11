Legislators debate draft resolutions on development of Hai Phong, Nghe An, Thua Thien-Hue

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on October 11 gave opinions on the draft resolutions on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for development of Hai Phong city and Nghe An and Thua Thien-Hue provinces as part of its ongoing fourth session .
According to a Government proposal presented by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at the event, the specific mechanisms and policies aim to concretise the views and policies of the Politburo in its Resolution No. 54-NQ/TW on the construction and development of Thua Thien-Hue to 2030 with a vision to 2045; Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW and Notice No. 55-TB/TW regarding development orientations and tasks of Nghe An toward 2020 and the following years; and Resolution No. 45-NQ/TW on the construction and development of Hai Phong to 2030 with a vision to 2045.
The proposal suggested the NA stipulate piloting four specific mechanisms and policies for Thua Thien-Hue; nine and seven specific policies for Nghe An and Hai Phong , respectively.
It asked for the approval of studying and building a free trade area in Hai Phong based on successful models in the world, and in line with demand on socio-economic development in the coming period.
Participating delegates affirmed the necessity of submitting these draft resolutions to the NA for consideration. They asked the Government and localities to clarify the legal basis, feasibility, and practicality behind the implementation of specific mechanisms and policies.
On the Hai Phong free trade area mechanism, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue agreed with the opinion of the Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs that the Government needs to carefully prepare and submit to the Politburo for comments on related pre-feasibility study policy.
At the end of the discussion, the Standing Committee voted to add the three draft resolutions to the 2021 law-making programme which will be submitted to the NA./.
