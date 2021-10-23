Leader pays tribute to GDP’s late chiefs

General Can and delegates paid deep tribute to great contribution of General Nguyen Chi Thanh and Senior Lieutenant General Song Hao to the cause of the national revolution and the construction of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).
General Can emphasized that throughout their life, in any positions, General Nguyen Chi Thanh and Senior Lieutenant General Song Hao were always loyal to the national revolutionary cause of the Party and the Fatherland.
They set shining examples of what a communist should be. In addition, they made remarkable contribution to the building of a strong VPA in all aspects, especially in the political field, improving the military's combat strength, and developing the Vietnamese military art to a new height.
Following the examples of the generals, all Vietnamese soldiers are determined to do their utmost to accomplish all assigned missions, contributing to the cause of national construction and defense in the current context, underlined General Can.
Translated by Minh Anh
