Law on Cinema adjustments will film appraisals better, says director

Director Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn. Photo nhandan.vn

Meetings and discussions have been held to adjust Law on Cinema aiming at creating a sufficient and favourable legal corridor for art creativity and development of the industry.

Nhân Dân Cuối Tuần (People’s Weekend) reporter Hạnh Nguyên spoke with emerging director Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn who has made contributions to the adjustments.

The Law on Cinema will be adjusted including film appraisal. What is your opinion about film appraisal?

I believe that it is necessary for the State to set up regulations for movie content just like most countries in the world have.

However, the regulations must be clear and specific. The nature of cinema is one of infinitely rich creativity, so the provisions cannot be brief and vague.

These are the weaknesses that have existed in the Law on Cinema since 2006 and there are also issues that those involved in making films have proposed many times.

Vague and unspecific regulations will force members of National Council for Film Appraisal to interpret that content according to personal understanding. It leads to unfairness in film appraisal.

In order to avoid this situation, it is better to build a film content rating system to classify films. This system also must be updated regularly to be more effective and useful in film production.

It will help film appraisal councils to work effectively in reducing their personal feeling and increasing accuracy. Filmmakers themselves will know well what they have to do if they want their film to be classified in an age category that suits their business strategy.

Of course, to have such a system requires a lot of effort from State agencies. But its existence is good for both the State and film business. This is also what filmmakers have longed for a long time.

What do you expect from this adjustment?

I wish this adjustment will make Law on Cinema become a historic legal document. In the context of the pandemic, the film industry, including film production and screenings, have been severely affected.

We understand that cinema is not yet considered essential goods, and resources for post-pandemic will be poured into more important fields.

We do not dare to ask for financial support but we want to be listened and understood. I hope that the State will create favourable conditions for the film business with open and reasonable legal frameworks.

How has your work been affected by the pandemic?

In 2019, I received funding from the South Korean Busan Film Council to participate in the International Film Business Academy at Busan Asian Film School.

I pitched a movie there and the script reached the quarter final state at at American BlueCat Screenplay Competition.

I’m lucky to receive financial support from Singaporean Fund for Southeast Asian Cinema Development to make the film.

But the film production was delayed because of the pandemic. However, I used other art genres to do business with the script.

During the pandemic, all businesses have to find a way to transform to survive and the film industry is no exception. For me, this was also an opportunity to conquer new directions that I have not thought of before.

Do you think that filmmaking is a difficult job?

After more than 10 years of working in cinema, there are things I have accomplished and also some regrets. In the past, to some extent, filmmaking to me was a job earning living. But now, I believe that filmmaking has more meaning than that.

Cinema is a small industry with a lot of technical manpower working for very little pay. These people have worked very hard for many years but when the pandemic happened they immediately lost their income and faced many difficulties.

Last July, director Nguyễn Quang Dũng called for a fund to support filmmakers who have been affected by the pandemic. Many of them are in tough circumstances but the fund cannot help everyone.

As a film producer and a director I think that it is important to make high-grossing movies promoting the cinema industry to develop sustainably and then filmmakers’ lives will be improve.

At least the filmmakers will feel the pride to contribute to cinematic works.

Furthermore, I believe that the cinema industry and content creativity as well, would contribute to developing Vietnamese culture.

Vietnamese films should be a part of Vietnamese culture to popularise culture, country and the people.

I will continue to make films showcasing the creative value of Vietnamese people to international friends. – VNS