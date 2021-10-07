Launch of NanoDragon satellite suspended due to bad weather

HÀ NỘI — The planned launch of a satellite made entirely by Vietnamese engineers has been suspended for a second time.
On Thursday morning, the NanoDragon satellite was scheduled to launch onboard the Epsilon rocket in Japan.
But the lift-off was postponed due to strong winds at the Uchinoura Space Centre in the Kagoshima prefecture.
The earlier launch, on October 1, was halted due to a glitch that occurred in ground radar equipment that monitors the rocket’s position and speed, located near the launching pad.
This might have caused a problem in tracking the rocket.
The NanoDragon, a nano-layer cubesat satellite that weighs 3.8 kilogrammes, was developed by the Việt Nam National Space Centre (VNSC) under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology.
The satellite was delivered to Japan and tested at the Space Centre in August before being officially transferred to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
No date for the next planned launch has been announced. — VNS
- RBC Canadian Open: Robert Garrigus outshines Dustin Johnson as rain suspends first round
- Garrigus outshines Johnson as rain suspends Canadian Open
- Brandt Snedeker holds three-shot lead at Wyndham Championship despite weather disruption
- A Wedge-Powered 1965 Plymouth Satellite Resurrected as a Birthday Surprise
- Ohio State probe shows Urban Meyer allowed bad behavior for years
- Despite weather, PGA players give Kentucky a thumbs up for Barbasol
- Range Rover Evoque Landmark launched to celebrate 600,000 sales
- Top Five Hatchbacks launched in 2015
- GM’s Not Beat Yet; Launches Disinformation Campaign
- Kick-off: Hopes and dreams launched as Yorkshire’s clubs get their 2018-19 campaigns underway
- 2013 Audi S7 Quattro Long-Term Logbook: 420 Ponies Ain’t Bad at All
- The Continental: BMW Sells Husqvarna, An Electric City Car, Goodbye to the C6, and a Bad VW Group Decision
- Stunning video shows the 'Great American Eclipse' from the edge of space after engineers send camera 165,000ft into the stratosphere on a weather balloon
- 2015 Audi A3 Cabriolet Test Drive Review
- 2014 Jeep Cherokee (Euro Version)
- Kicked out of playoffs, local coach wonders why 2 teams allowed back in and his isn’t
- Morgan Aero 8
- Russell Knox rises and shines at Scottish Open
- 2018 Jaguar F‑TYPE Coupe and Convertible
- The Continental: The Best and Worst of the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show
Launch of NanoDragon satellite suspended due to bad weather have 368 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.