Last working day of Party Central Committee’s fourth session

Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a report on the Politburo’s consideration and explanation of the Party Central Committee's opinions regarding the reports on the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in 2021 and a draft plan for 2022; the assessments of the State budget in 2021 and estimate for 2022; the finance-budget plan in the 2022-24 period; the delay of salary reform; and outcomes of COVID-19 prevention and control activities so far as well as solutions and tasks in the time to come.
Meanwhile, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat delivered a Politburo's report summarizing and clarifying opinions of the Party Central Committee on a report on the five-year implementation of Resolution No.04-NQ/TW on strengthening Party building and rectification, preventing and driving back the degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle as well as signs of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” among Party members, and the rules on deeds Party members are banned from doing.
After discussing the Politburo’s reports, the Party Central Committee adopted a resolution of their fourth session, followed by the closing remarks of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Source: VNA
- Star Wars Galaxy Party Plan
- Tips For Reducing Birthday Party Planning Stress
- How to Decrease Your Chances of Being Scammed by Work at Home Businesses!
- Graduation Party Ideas and Themes
- Teen Birthday Invitation Cards For Teenage Birthday Party Celebrations
- Plan A Star Wars Birthday Party
- The Ultimate Pokemon Party Plan!
- How to Choose a Party Plan Company
- The Bullet Proof Overnight Acne Cure System No One Knows About - Guaranteed To Work!
- Richard's Isolation Intensifies As He Suffers Betrayal and Treachery in the Communist Party
- Birthday Party Ideas - Create Hard Candy Suckers With Lorann Oil Flavors
- 60 Male Songs That Cross the Fourth Wall
- Does The Magic Of Making Up Work? Discover The Magic For Yourself
- Parent Involvement At Day Care
- Finding Happiness at Work
- Labor Day Weekend in Austin
- Meetings - Ten Tips For Using Them to Look Impressive at Work
- Finding Work in Tough Times - The Hunt for Reality, Optimism and a Job
- Cecil Day Lewis - Poetry's Irish Rose
- Launching Your Work Into the World - Just Start Dancing And The Band Will Find You
Last working day of Party Central Committee’s fourth session have 365 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.