Last working day of Party Central Committee’s fourth session

Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a report on the Politburo’s consideration and explanation of the Party Central Committee's opinions regarding the reports on the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in 2021 and a draft plan for 2022; the assessments of the State budget in 2021 and estimate for 2022; the finance-budget plan in the 2022-24 period; the delay of salary reform; and outcomes of COVID-19 prevention and control activities so far as well as solutions and tasks in the time to come.

Meanwhile, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat delivered a Politburo's report summarizing and clarifying opinions of the Party Central Committee on a report on the five-year implementation of Resolution No.04-NQ/TW on strengthening Party building and rectification, preventing and driving back the degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle as well as signs of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” among Party members, and the rules on deeds Party members are banned from doing.

After discussing the Politburo’s reports, the Party Central Committee adopted a resolution of their fourth session, followed by the closing remarks of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Source: VNA